S.Korea NPS mulls boosting local stock buying

SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) is considering revising its August management plan to boost domestic stock buying, a spokesman at the world's No.4 pension fund said.

The spokesman for the $300 billion fund said officials were meeting to discuss changing the investment plan, viewing some blue chip stocks as ripe for buying from a long-term perspective.

The Korean pension fund and other public funds purchased a net 494.5 billion won ($456.7 million ) worth of stocks on the main index on Tuesday, buying for the 12th session in a row. ($1 = 1082.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)