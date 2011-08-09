S.Korea NPS mulls boosting local stock buying

SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS) is considering revising its August management plan
to boost domestic stock buying, a spokesman at the world's No.4
pension fund said.
The spokesman for the $300 billion fund said officials were
meeting to discuss changing the investment plan, viewing some
blue chip stocks as ripe for buying from a long-term
perspective.
The Korean pension fund and other public funds purchased a
net 494.5 billion won ($456.7 million ) worth of stocks on the
main index on Tuesday, buying for the 12th session in a
row.
($1 = 1082.650 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)