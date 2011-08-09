SPDR Gold Trust says holdings drop 1 pct

Aug 9 The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , said its holdings dropped 1 percent to 1296.90 tonnes Tuesday from 1309.93 tonnes on Monday.

On Monday, SPDR Gold Trust registered its biggest one-day gain in more than a year, rising 1.8 percent, as investors flocked to seek refuge in bullion amid economic concerns triggered by a debt downgrade of the United States.

The holdings hit a record at 1,320.436 tonnes on June 29 last year. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)