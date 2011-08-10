Samsung says "disappointed" with Galaxy Tab sales ban in EU

SEOUL Aug 10 Samsung Electronics
said on Wednesday that it was "disappointed" with German court's
decision to back a patent suit from Apple Inc that
will see the South Korean company banned from selling its Galaxy
Tab 10.1 in the European Union except the Netherlands.
"The request for injunction was filed with no notice to
Samsung, and the order was issued without any hearing or
presentation of evidence from Samsung. We will take all
necessary measures to ensure Samsung's innovative mobile
communications devices are available to customers in Europe and
around the world," Samsung said in statement.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Chance)