Samsung says "disappointed" with Galaxy Tab sales ban in EU

SEOUL Aug 10 Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that it was "disappointed" with German court's decision to back a patent suit from Apple Inc that will see the South Korean company banned from selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 in the European Union except the Netherlands.

"The request for injunction was filed with no notice to Samsung, and the order was issued without any hearing or presentation of evidence from Samsung. We will take all necessary measures to ensure Samsung's innovative mobile communications devices are available to customers in Europe and around the world," Samsung said in statement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Chance)