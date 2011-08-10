New Issue- MS prices 20 mln BRL 2021 bond

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
August 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley (MS)
Issue Amount 20 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date August 31, 2021
Coupon 0.50 pct
Issue price 49.220
Reoffer price 49.220
Payment Date August 30, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Settlement in JPY
Data supplied by International Insider.
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)