New Issue- MS prices 20 mln BRL 2021 bond

August 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley (MS)

Issue Amount 20 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date August 31, 2021

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 49.220

Reoffer price 49.220

Payment Date August 30, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Settlement in JPY

Data supplied by International Insider.