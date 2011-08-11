Intel says Ultrabook PCs priced below $999 in Q4

TAIPEI Aug 11 Top chipmaker Intel Corp said on Thursday that computer maker Lenovo and Asustek will launch Intel's new category of notebook in the third to fourth quarter, and expects to see their prices below $999 in the fourth quarter.

"We are working very hard to bring the Ultrabook into the main stream...the prices will come down over time," Erik Reid, Intel's PC Client Group General Manager of Mobile Platforms Division, told a press conference in Taipei.

Ultrabooks, a new category of notebook launched by Intel in late May, will be lightweight but still pack high-performance processors. Intel sees them accounting for 40 percent of laptop sales to consumers by the end of next year.

Taiwan's PC maker Acer Inc has also said they will launch an ulbrabook version later this year. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ken Wills)