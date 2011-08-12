UPDATE 1-Miner First Quantum says CFO Bolton resigns

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
(Adds details, background)
LONDON Aug 12 Africa-focused First Quantum Minerals said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Mark Bolton had resigned to pursue "personal business opportunities".
The Canadian miner said it had already begun a search for a replacement for Bolton, who will continue in the role to ease the transition, before moving on to a new venture.
The company gave no further details.
"It is a slight disappointment, but the market and analysts value the company because of its operational and technical expertise," analyst Charles Cooper at Oriel said, adding there was a dynamic market for executive talent in the industry.
First Quantum earlier in the week swung back to a profit in the second quarter from a year-ago loss but came in short of some analysts' forecasts after a drop in production due to maintenance-related downtime at two of its mines. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Kate Holton)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.