UPDATE 1-Miner First Quantum says CFO Bolton resigns

LONDON Aug 12 Africa-focused First Quantum Minerals said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Mark Bolton had resigned to pursue "personal business opportunities".

The Canadian miner said it had already begun a search for a replacement for Bolton, who will continue in the role to ease the transition, before moving on to a new venture.

The company gave no further details.

"It is a slight disappointment, but the market and analysts value the company because of its operational and technical expertise," analyst Charles Cooper at Oriel said, adding there was a dynamic market for executive talent in the industry.

First Quantum earlier in the week swung back to a profit in the second quarter from a year-ago loss but came in short of some analysts' forecasts after a drop in production due to maintenance-related downtime at two of its mines.