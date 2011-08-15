UPDATE 1-ACI asks S1 shareholders to vote against Fundtech deal

(Follows Alerts)

Aug 15 ACI Worldwide Inc urged shareholders of S1 Corp , which rejected its $540 million offer earlier this month, to vote against S1's proposed acquisition of Israel's Fundtech Ltd .

ACI Worldwide's move is the latest salvo in its efforts to acquire S1, which is going ahead with its plans to buy Fundtech as it looks to thwart the takeover bid from the larger rival.

"As we have said from the outset, ACI remains ready and willing to complete our proposed acquisition of S1," Philip Heasley, chief executive officer of ACI, said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Our filing of preliminary proxy materials to solicit against the proposed Fundtech transaction reflects our commitment to this goal."

While rejecting ACI's takeover proposal, S1's board had confirmed its plans to go ahead with its transaction with Tel Aviv-based Fundtech, saying ACI's proposal was not in the best interests of its stockholders.

"We strongly encourage all S1 shareholders -- the true owners of the company -- to send a message that the S1 board of directors cannot ignore by voting against the proposed Fundtech transaction," Heasley said.

Shares of ACI Worldwide closed at $30.27 on Nasdaq on Friday, while those of S1 and Fundtech closed at $9.10 and $15.96, respectively. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)