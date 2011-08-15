UPDATE 1-ACI asks S1 shareholders to vote against Fundtech deal

(Follows Alerts)
Aug 15 ACI Worldwide Inc urged
shareholders of S1 Corp , which rejected its $540
million offer earlier this month, to vote against S1's proposed
acquisition of Israel's Fundtech Ltd .
ACI Worldwide's move is the latest salvo in its efforts to
acquire S1, which is going ahead with its plans to buy Fundtech
as it looks to thwart the takeover bid from the larger rival.
"As we have said from the outset, ACI remains ready and
willing to complete our proposed acquisition of S1," Philip
Heasley, chief executive officer of ACI, said in a filing with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Our filing of preliminary proxy materials to solicit
against the proposed Fundtech transaction reflects our
commitment to this goal."
While rejecting ACI's takeover proposal, S1's board had
confirmed its plans to go ahead with its transaction with Tel
Aviv-based Fundtech, saying ACI's proposal was not in the best
interests of its stockholders.
"We strongly encourage all S1 shareholders -- the true
owners of the company -- to send a message that the S1 board of
directors cannot ignore by voting against the proposed Fundtech
transaction," Heasley said.
Shares of ACI Worldwide closed at $30.27 on Nasdaq on
Friday, while those of S1 and Fundtech closed at $9.10 and
$15.96, respectively.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)