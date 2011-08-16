New Issue-IBRD prices $3.25 bln 2016 bond

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy announces recommended takeover by Delek
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Global bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (World Bank)(IBRD)
Issue Amount $3.25 billion
Maturity Date September 15, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Yield 1.187 pct
Issue price 99.084
Spread 22.75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the July 2016 UST
Payment Date August 24, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, HSBC
& JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Created by Milner D'Souza)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.