New Issue-IBRD prices $3.25 bln 2016 bond

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Global bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (World Bank)(IBRD)

Issue Amount $3.25 billion

Maturity Date September 15, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Yield 1.187 pct

Issue price 99.084

Spread 22.75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the July 2016 UST

Payment Date August 24, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, HSBC

& JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

