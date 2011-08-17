Carlyle seeks IPO valuation like Blackstone-report

Aug 17 Private equity firm Carlyle Group is meeting privately with analysts to convince them the company is worth at least as much as Blackstone Group LP , Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The buyout firm, which hopes to file its IPO prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the third quarter, is expected to pick JPMorgan Chase & Co Citigroup Inc and Credit Suisse Group Ltd to lead its initial public offering, according to an earlier Reuters exclusive report.

Carlyle is arguing that its steadier earnings should reward shareholders with a more predictable dividend than those of other private-equity firms, according to people briefed on the Washington-based company's marketing materials, Bloomberg said.

Carlyle did not immediately respond to phone calls or an email seeking comment.

Carlyle was founded in 1987 by William Conway, Daniel D'Aniello and David Rubenstein.

After the IPO, Rubenstein will be co-chief executive officer with Conway, and D'Aniello will be chairman, Bloomberg reported.

The firm may start marketing a fund, in which it has deployed $9.4 billion, or about 70 percent of its last pool, as soon as next year, a person with knowledge of the plan told Bloomberg. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore)