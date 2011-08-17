UPDATE 2-Flowers says price increases playing catch-up with costs

* Q2 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.26
* Sales $642.6 mln vs est $637.4 mln
* Expects FY EPS flat to up 5 pct
* Sees FY sales growing 7-11 pct
* Shares fall as much as 9 pct
(Adds shares, analyst comment, details on input costs, gross
margins)
By Mihir Dalal
BANGALORE, Aug 17 Flowers Foods Inc
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its
earnings outlook for the year, joining a rank of food companies
finding it difficult to push through price increases to combat
rising costs.
Shares of the company fell as much as 9 percent to a
four-month low in morning trading.
The baker, whose brands include Nature's Own, Whitewheat and
Tastykake, expects 2011 earnings per share to be flat to up 5
percent, down from its previous forecast of 5-10 percent.
"Flowers is in a category with flat to declining volume and
is dealing with (likely) structurally higher ingredient and
other costs," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Akshay Jagdale
said in a client note.
"As a consequence, we expect continued limited organic
growth and margin expansion."
Recently, companies like Ralcorp Holdings , TreeHouse
Foods and ConAgra Foods have said their profits
were taking a hit as their price increases were not big enough
to offset rising input costs.
Flowers, which operates 41 bakeries and also sells to
retailers and restaurants, has been facing higher costs of
inputs such as flour, sugar and cocoa.
Gross margins in the second quarter fell to 46.8 percent
from 47.6 percent in the year ago period, hurt by the rising
costs and a shift in its mix to lower margin products.
However, the company posted strong second-quarter sales and
raised its sales forecast for the year. It now expects sales
growth of 7-11 percent, up from its prior target 3-6 percent.
Shares of Flowers were down 9 percent at $19.29 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)