New Issue-IADB prices $1.3 bln 2018 bond

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
August 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Inter American Development Bank(IADB)
Issue Amount $1.3 billion
Maturity Date August 24, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.856
Yield 1.772 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 24, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Suisse, Daiwa &
JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.