公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 18日 星期四 00:33 BJT

New Issue-IADB prices $1.3 bln 2018 bond

August 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Inter American Development Bank(IADB)

Issue Amount $1.3 billion

Maturity Date August 24, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.856

Yield 1.772 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 24, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Suisse, Daiwa &

JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

