版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 18日 星期四 20:38 BJT

New Issue-IBRD adds 825 mln Mexican pesos to 2012 bond

August 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount 825 million Mexican pesos

Maturity Date August 20, 2012

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 103.40

Payment Date August 26, 2011

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.0 pct (0.10 pct M&U & 0.90 pct Selling)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Global Debt Issuance

Programme

The issue size will total 3.45 billion

Mexican pesos when fungible

ISIN XS0446168071

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐