Australia new vehicle sales jump in August-industry

SYDNEY, Sept 5 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia jumped for a second straight month in August as
imports of Japanese cars recovered from the earthquake back in
March, showing consumers had the confidence to splash out on
big-ticket items.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
estimated that sales rose a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent in
August, on top of a double-digit increase in July.
Sales were up 7.3 percent on August last year, a marked
improvement from July when they were still down 1.7 percent on
the year. Back in June, the annual drop had been 11.6 percent.
Notably, sales of sport utility vehicles were up over 19
percent on August last year, suggesting domestic demand in the
economy was holding up a lot better than some had feared.
In raw terms, total vehicle sales of 88,082 were up 8.8
percent on July. For the year so far, sales of 655,309 vehicles
are down 4.4 percent on the same period of 2010.
Toyota's sales continued to recover after supplies
of its cars took a particularly hard knock from the earthquake
and tsunami. The company held 18 percent of the Australian
market in August, up from 16 percent in July and 13 percent in
June.
The Holden unit of GM took 13.1 percent of the market
in August, while Mazda jumped to third spot with 10.4
percent. Ford dropped to third with 9.5 percent, followed
by Hyundai at 8.4 percent.
For the year to date, Toyota still tops the sales table
followed by Holden and Ford.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Aug Jul m/m pct Aug10 y/y pct
Sales 88,082 80,991 +8.8 82,122 +7.3
Sales by Type: Aug '11/Aug '10 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles +1,919 +4.1
Sports Utility +3,596 +19.4
Light Truck +283 +1.9
Heavy Commercial +162 +7.3
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)