UPDATE 1-Nasdaq steps up opposition to NYSE-D.Boerse deal-WSJ

* Nasdaq says tie-up would destroy derivatives
competition-WSJ
* D.Boerse says combo would still face competition in core
area
(Adds Deutsche Boerse comment)
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Nasdaq OMX has
intensified its opposition to the planned tie-up of NYSE
Euronext and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), saying the deal
would "irrevocably destroy" competition in Europe's
listed-derivatives market, the Wall Street Journal said.
Deutsche Boerse's planned takeover of NYSE Euronext ,
to create the world's biggest bourse, will likely conclude once
the European Commission reaches a decision on its antitrust
probe into the new group.
A final decision is expected on Dec. 13, the Journal said.
In a response to the commission, which sought industry
feedback for the antitrust review, Nasdaq said earlier this
month the new entity would "destroy" competition in derivatives
trading and "exploit its dominance" over customers, the paper
reported.
Deutsche Boerse said the new combination would still face
strong competition in its core area of activity, namely the
provision of services for the hedging and trading of risks
associated with capital markets.
"The Eurex/Liffe combination will continue to face strong
competition from European and non-European exchanges, including
CME, ICE, LSE, NASDAQ OMX, other trading platforms, and Over The
Counter (OTC)" the Boerse operator said in an e-mailed
statement.
"Users of derivatives exchanges are sophisticated players
who are flexible enough to switch between exchanges and trading
platforms on a global level and to sponsor new trading venues,"
Nasdaq had launched a hostile bid for NYSE Euronext in
April, with IntercontinentalExchange Inc , but the
pursuers retreated in May after being rejected by the U.S.
Department of Justice over antitrust concerns.
Nasdaq could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore and Harro ten Wolde
in Frankfurt; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and
Hans-Juergen Peters)