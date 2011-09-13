New Issue-Morgan Stanley prices 51.5 bln yen 2016 bond

September 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 51.5 billion yen

Maturity Date September 21, 2016

Coupon 1.760 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Coupon starts at 1.76 pct for the first year

and steps up 5bp every year thereafter.

