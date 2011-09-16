Apollo may bid $24/shr for 99 Cents Only Stores - report

Sept 16 Apollo Management is expected to bid as much as $24 a share for 99 Cents Only Stores , topping a buyout offer from a rival private equity firm, the New York Post reported late Thursday.

The dollar chain's shares rose as much as 12 percent to a year high of $20.90 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

In March, Leonard Green & Partners had teamed up with the Schiffer-Gold family, which owns about a third of 99 Cents' stock, to offer $19.09 per share for the company.

Los Angeles-based Leonard Green is now mulling a final offer that would be higher than its prior proposal of $1.3 billion, the New York Post said citing a source close to the situation.

The Schiffer-Gold family is now willing to support either Apollo or Leonard Green, and will likely sell most of its shares to whoever ends up being the winning bidder, the paper reported citing its sources.

According to the Post, Apollo needs to bid significantly more than its West Coast rival so it can afford to pay Leonard Green its break-up fee and offer shareholders a better deal.

Apollo declined to comment on the report, while both Leonard Green and 99 Cents could not immediately be reached for comment.

Relatively cheap valuations and extensive real-estate assets have made discount and dollar stores attractive targets, especially to private equity firms. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)