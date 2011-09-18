China villagers protest solar plant pollution - Xinhua

BEIJING, Sept 18 Protesters have camped outside
an east China-based solar panel manufacturer accusing it of
dumping toxic waste into a river, China's official Xinhua news
agency reported on Sunday.
The protests began on Thursday in the city of Haining in
Zhejiang province, when as many as 500 people stormed a compound
owned by the New York-listed Jinko Solar Holding Co and
overturned vehicles before being dispersed by police, Xinhua
said.
Toxic waste from the factory, which manufactures
photovoltaic panels, cells and wafers, killed large numbers of
fish in a nearby river, and authorities had already ordered the
company to suspend operations, the news agency said.
Protesters put up banners with the slogan "Return our
lives to us, stay away from Jinko", according to photographs
published on the website of the National Business Daily
newspaper (www.nbd.com.cn) on Sunday.
Xinhua quoted an environmental official as saying
that Jinko had failed to bring the problem under control and the
factory's waste disposal facilities had been failing pollution
tests since April.
Pollution has emerged as one of the biggest problems facing
China's ruling Communist Party, which has struggled to contain
growing public anger against industries improperly dumping toxic
waste.
Thousands of protesters forced the closure of a deadly
paraxylene plant after marching on the city square in
northeastern China's Dalian in August.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Robert Birsel)