UPDATE 2-Adobe forecast surprises Wall Street, shares rise

(Rewrites throughout, adds details, analyst's comment, updates
shares)
* Q3 adj. EPS $0.55 vs est $0.54
* Q3 rev $1.01 bln vs est $1.03 bln
* Sees Q4 EPS $0.57-$0.64 vs est $0.58
* Sees Q4 rev $1.08-$1.13 bln vs est $1.07 bln
* Shares up 7 percent after market
Sept 20 Adobe Systems Inc allayed
investor concerns over slowing sales in Europe as it forecast
market-topping fourth-quarter revenue, sending its shares up 7
percent in extended trade.
The company, which had warned in June of weakness in demand
for its applications in Europe, said it expects adjusted profit
of 57-64 cents a share, largely topping analysts' forecast of 58
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adobe, which reported third-quarter revenue below
expectations, projected sales of $1.08-$1.13 billion for the
fourth quarter, ahead of the average forecast of $1.07 billion.
"The quarter was at the low-end in terms of revenue. I think
there were some challenges there during the quarter," said
Pacific Crest Securities analyst Chad Bartley.
"The stock is rallying after market, however, because their
fourth-quarter guidance is very strong and that is surprising
people."
The world's largest design software maker, known for its
Flash media player, Omniture web analytics software and Acrobat
document manipulation application, gets about 30 percent of its
revenue from Europe.
Over the past few months, businesses have been singed by the
financial crisis in Europe, which has seen numerous sovereign
rating downgrades and financial rescues for Greece, Portugal and
Ireland.
"We will achieve our 10 percent annual revenue growth target
as well as earnings growth of 20 percent for the fiscal year,"
Shantanu Narayen, chief executive of Adobe, said in a statement.
For the fiscal third-quarter, net profit fell to $195.1
million, or 39 cents per share, from $230.1 million, or 44 cents
per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding items, it reported a profit of 55 cents per share.
Wall Street expected 54 cents per share, on average, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 2 percent to $1.01 billion. Analysts were
expecting $1.03 billion. Product revenue fell 2 percent to $815
million in the quarter.
Shares of the company were up $1.16 in after-market trading
on Nasdaq, after closing at $24.64 earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)