New Issue-IBRD adds $300 mln to 2016 bond

September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 15, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.121

Spread Minus 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank , HSBC

& JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total $3.55 bilion when fungible

ISIN US459058BS14

