UPDATE 1-Optos to buy Opko's instrumentation unit

* Optos says deal for $17.5 mln
* Deal to close in Q4
* Optos enters $30 mln credit pact
Sept 22 Scottish retinal-imaging equipment firm
Optos offered to buy a unit of U.S.-based Opko Health
Inc for an initial cash consideration of $17.5 million,
to bolster its product offering.
Optos, which sells eye-testing instruments that can warn of
high blood pressure and some cancers, also agreed to pay Opko
royalties calculated on future revenue.
Opko's instrumentation division develops and sells optical
coherence tomography (OCT) diagnostic devices and optical
ultrasound scanners.
Optos plans to combine its retinal imaging technology with
data from OCT images to enhance its diagnostic tools.
The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter,
will be funded through a $30 million credit facility.
Optos' shares closed at 153.5 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Wednesday, while Miami, Florida-based Opko's shares
closed at $4.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)