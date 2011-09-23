OFFICIAL-TEXT-S&P:Five series Of Longreach CP notes on watch neg

(Agency corrects this media release published earlier today ,as there was an error in the headline. This error has been corrected.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 23- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has placed its ratings on five segregated series of principal-protected notes issued by Longreach CP Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list). Please note that the interest on the notes is not rated.

These rating actions follow the placement of the long-term corporate credit rating of UBS AG on CreditWatch with negative implications on Sept. 16, 2011 (see research update: "UBS AG 'A+' Long-Term Rating Placed On Watch Negative Following Unauthorized Trading Loss"). As swap provider for these Longreach transactions, UBS AG provides embedded principal protection to noteholders. The ratings on the segregated series of notes are therefore supported by the long-term rating on UBS AG.

TRANSACTION RATING TO RATING FROM

Longreach CP Ltd. Series 12

A+p N.R.i/Watch Neg A+p N.R.i

Longreach CP Ltd. Series 14

A+p N.R.i/Watch Neg A+p N.R.i

Longreach CP Ltd. Series 16

A+p N.R.i/Watch Neg A+p N.R.i

Longreach CP Ltd. Series 17

A+p N.R.i/Watch Neg A+p N.R.i

Longreach CP Ltd. Series 18

A+p N.R.i/Watch Neg A+p N.R.i

*The subscript 'N.R.i' means that the interest on the notes is not rated.