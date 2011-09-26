Goldman at top of Japan M&A table with steel deal

TOKYO, Sept 26 Goldman Sachs has risen to the top spot of Japan's M&A league table so far in 2011 after securing an advisory role in a $22.5 billion steel industry merger, relegating perennial leader Nomura to second place for now.

Last week the planned acquisition of Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd by Nippon Steel Corp was added to the official tally after they announced the share swap ratio and other details of their mega deal.

The transaction is valued at 1.7155 trillion yen ($22.5 billion ) including debt, making it the biggest merger or acquisition involving a Japanese company so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data as of Sept. 26.

Due to its role in advising Sumitomo Metal, Goldman now sits atop the closely watched M&A league table with a hand in 4.03 trillion yen worth of deals so far in 2011. Nomura, which is not involved in the steel merger, ranks second at 3.74 trillion yen.

Nomura has held been the leader in Japan M&A for four straight years from 2007, underscoring its strong position as the country's largest investment bank.

Goldman last led the pack on an annual basis in 2006 when it was credited for advising Britain's Gallaher on its takeover by Japan Tobacco , a deal valued at 2.2 trillion yen.

Nippon Steel is being advised by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities (recorded as Morgan Stanley in the table below), Mizuho Securities, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan. In addition to Goldman, SMBC Nikko Securities, Deutsche Securities and Daiwa Securities Capital Markets are advising Sumitomo Metal.

Following is the league table for Japan M&A advisory so far in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

RANK FIRM VALUE (TRLN YEN) MARKET SHARE # OF DEALS

1 (12) Goldman Sachs 4.03 42.3 11 2 (1) Nomura 3.74 38.5 88 3 (9) Deutsche 3.62 38.3 17 4 (7) Morgan Stanley 2.87 30.5 37 5 (5) BOA Merrill Lynch 2.72 29.0 17 6 (8) Mizuho 2.52 26.9 70 7 (2) JP Morgan 2.34 25.1 11 8 (10) SMFG 2.26 24.3 72 9 (3) Daiwa Securities 1.96 21.3 40 10 (31) Credit Suisse 1.70 17.5 12

($1 = 76.260 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Nathan Layne; Editing by Joseph Radford)