UPDATE 1-Ranieri Real Estate, WL Ross to buy Deutsche Bank unit

Water scarcity tops list of miners' worries, bosses say
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday.
* Deal terms not disclosed
* Transaction expected to be completed by year-end
Sept 26 Ranieri Real Estate Partners and funds affiliated with billionaire investor Wilbur Ross' WL Ross & Co, said they agreed to acquire Deutsche Bank Berkshire Mortgage (DBBM), a unit of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), on undisclosed terms.
DBBM originates multi-family loans for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing Administration (FHA).
It is the second-largest originator of Fannie Mae loans, servicing a $28 billion multi-family loan portfolio, the companies said in a statement.
"We expect the fundamentals of the multi-family market to continue to improve and the shifting preference toward renting over home ownership to fuel significant new demand, making DBBM a strong platform for future growth," Jon Vaccaro, chief executive of Ranieri Real Estate Partners LP, said.
Ranieri Real Estate Partners LP is part of Ranieri Partners that was founded by mortgage veteran Lewis Ranieri -- considered one of the fathers of the mortgage bond market and was immortalized in author Michael Lewis' book "Liars Poker."
Jeff Day will remain as CEO at Deutsche Bank Berkshire Mortgage, with the current management team and staff expected to remain with the company.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of this year. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.