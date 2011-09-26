UPDATE 1-Integrated Device cuts Q2 revenue view

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
* Sees Q2 rev 138-$141 mln vs est $149.4 mln
* Says customer order delays to hurt rev
* Shares down 5 pct after market
Sept 26 Analog chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc cut its second-quarter revenue outlook as it faced delays in customer orders.
Shares of the company were down 5 percent in after-hours trading. They closed at $5.69 on Monday on Nasdaq.
The company cut the revenue outlook to $138-$141 million from $147-$153 million it had projected earlier.
This represents a 7-9 percent decline on a sequential basis, IDT said.
Analysts on average were expecting $149.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"In the face of weaker macro-economic growth and shorter component lead times, many of our customers have focused on controlling inventory and remain cautious about placing new orders," Chief Executive Ted Tewksbury said in a press release.
The weakness in customer orders that started in the second half of the June quarter continued into September, he added. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.