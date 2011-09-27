Japan eyes cyber security boost after arms firm hacked

TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan said it will consider steps
to strengthen cyber security amid pressure from Washington to do
more after defence contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
was hacked and other arm firms said they had received
virus-tainted emails.
Japanese arms makers build U.S.-designed missiles, warships
and military aircraft and Mitsubishi Heavy, Japan's biggest
weapons maker, has built the U.S.-designed F-15 fighter jet and
missile systems including Patriot batteries under licence.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said cabinet
ministers would convene as early next week to discuss ways to
bolster information security.
"The government would like to unite and take possible
measures against cyber attacks," he told a news conference on
Tuesday.
The National Information Security Center said details on
what will be discussed have yet to be decided.
Mitsubishi Heavy, which works closely with Boeing ,
said this month network information such as IP addresses may
have been leaked but so far it has not confirmed any leaks on
its products or technologies.
An outside contractor is now checking whether any sensitive
data had been breached.
Mitsubishi Heavy delayed reporting the incident to Japan's
defence ministry in a possible violation of its military supply
contracts.
Rivals IHI Corp and Kawasaki Heavy Industries
have said they have received suspicious e-mails.
It is unclear who was responsible for the attacks.
Similar attacks earlier this year, which included one on the
U.S. defence industry, were said to have originated in China.
Chinese authorities have denied having anything to do with those
or the latest ones reported in Japan.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)