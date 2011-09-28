UPDATE 1-Synaptics names former AMD unit head CEO

Sept 28 Chipmaker Synaptics Inc said it appointed former Advanced Micro Devices products division head as its chief executive.

Rick Bergman, who resigned from AMD last week, would replace interim CEO Russ Knittel.

Synaptics' shares were up slightly at $23.46 in extended trading. They closed at $23.25 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)