SGX, Chi-X joint venture reports tripling of trades in Q3

SINGAPORE Oct 4 Chi-East, a dark pool joint
venture between Singapore Exchange and Nomura's
Chi-X, said the value of trades matched by the firm
surged 203 percent in the three months to September over the
previous quarter.
In a statement on Tuesday, the firm said the value traded in
the third quarter rose to $71.06 million in the September
quarter from $23.45 million. There were $4.96 billion worth of
trade routed through its platform compared to $3.41 billion over
the preceding period.
Chi-East said it had added several key broker-dealers to its
trading platform including ITG, J.P.Morgan and the Royal
Bank of Scotland .
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)