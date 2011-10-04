SGX, Chi-X joint venture reports tripling of trades in Q3

SINGAPORE Oct 4 Chi-East, a dark pool joint venture between Singapore Exchange and Nomura's Chi-X, said the value of trades matched by the firm surged 203 percent in the three months to September over the previous quarter.

In a statement on Tuesday, the firm said the value traded in the third quarter rose to $71.06 million in the September quarter from $23.45 million. There were $4.96 billion worth of trade routed through its platform compared to $3.41 billion over the preceding period.

Chi-East said it had added several key broker-dealers to its trading platform including ITG, J.P.Morgan and the Royal Bank of Scotland . (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)