Sotheby's fine Chinese painting sale bucks rocky markets

HONG KONG Oct 4 Demand for classical and fine
Chinese paintings was relatively robust at Sotheby's Hong Kong
Asia sales on Tuesday despite signs of softening demand for
Asian and Chinese contemporary art amid recent financial market
volatility.
Sotheby's biannual sales are considered a bellwether of the
burgeoning Asian and Chinese art market with Hong Kong now
rivalling London and New York as a global art auction hub,
propelled by waves of affluent Chinese and regional buyers.
Bidding was brisk at times for some 360 lots of fine Chinese
paintings including ink brush landscapes, centuries-old scrolls,
calligraphy and folding fans, even as the Hong Kong stock market
fell nearly four percent for a second consecutive day.
A Qi Baishi ink painting "Rabbits and Osmanthus" made HK$6.2
million ($796,224), nearly five times its estimate while works
by old masters Fu Baoshi, Zhang Daqian and Wu Changshuo also did
well.
"What we can see is that in spite of the volatility in the
stock market, there's still very strong demand for quality
works," Patti Wong, Sotheby's Asia Chairman told Reuters.
Whilst the Asian contemporary sales in Hong Kong saw around
a fifth of works go unsold , the fine Chinese
paintings sale only saw around 5 percent of lots failing to find
buyers, in an auction hall dominated by mainland Chinese buyers.
During the 2008/09 financial crisis the once red-hot Chinese
contemporary market corrected sharply, but more traditional
collecting categories like Chinese imperial ceramics and classic
paintings maintained their value far better, with top lots
continuing to fetch record prices.
"Classical Chinese paintings aren't affected by the economic
situation," said Tan Guobing, a Chinese dealer from Changsha in
south-central China who bought a Huang Binhong ink landscape for
HK$4.34 million amid stiff bidding. "The number of rich people
in China keeps growing."
Amongst the highlights was Wu Guanzhong's "Gezhou Dam", a
work of stark lines and colourful dots that made HK$20.2
million, more than twice its estimate, as well as Zhang Daqian's
"White Dove and Red Leaves" that fetched HK$18.02 million ($2.3
million) while Xu Beihong's languid depiction of a pair of
resting buffaloes also made HK$18.02 million.
"Considering what's happening in the stock market we came
here to bargain hunt --- but it didn't quite work," said one
Hong Kong buyer at the sale who declined to be named.
Sotheby's will sell off the second part of a renowned old
European "Meiyintang" collection of Chinese ceramics and objets
d'art on Wednesday that will be closely scrutinised for signs of
potential weakness in this core Asian collecting sector.
($1 = 7.787 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by James Pomfret, editing by Paul Casciato)