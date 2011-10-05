New Issue-Credit Agricole adds 200 mln euros to 2021 bond

October 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date January 12, 2021
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 102.73
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 183.8 bp
over the 2.5 pct April 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN FR0010989087
