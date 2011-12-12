TIMELINE-Biglari takes a crack at Cracker Barrel

Dec 12 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Inc's largest shareholder and activist investor Sardar
Biglari -- who through Biglari Holdings operates rival
restaurant chains Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin -- is
engaged in a public spat with the company's board whom he
accuses of lacking "accountability, transparency, and stock
ownership."
Following are key dates in the showdown:
June 14 - Cracker Barrel says Sardar Biglari picks up above
9 percent stake in the family dining chain.
Aug 24 - Sardar Biglari asks Cracker Barrel management to
publicly disclose operating information for both its businesses,
after rejecting the company's offer to view this privately.
Sept 1 - Cracker Barrel says Sardar Biglari's move to
nominate himself and Philip Cooley to the board was not in the
best interest of the company.
Sept 13 - Biglari takes his fight for a representation on
the board directly to Cracker Barrel's shareholders. Writes a
letter saying the board has failed to perform up to the
company's potential and said it lacks "accountability,
transparency, and stock ownership."
Sept 23 - Cracker Barrel adopts shareholder rights plan to
thwart Biglari, but leaves the door open to a complete buyout.
Says move follows Biglari Holdings gaining antitrust approval to
acquire up to 49.99 percent of its common stock.
In a filing, Biglari says he has no interest in acquiring
control of Cracker Barrel, adding he picked up his stake in the
company for "investment purposes only".
October 21 - Biglari announces a 9.9 percent stake in
Cracker Barrel.
Dec 8 - Proxy advisory firm ISS endorses Cracker Barrel
nominees to board; rejects Biglari bid for board seat.
Dec 12 - Biglari says proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co
backs his drive for a seat on Cracker Barrel's board.
Cracker Barrel amends its shareholders rights plan to allow
certain investors to acquire up to 20 percent passive stake
without triggering a rights plan, which has a threshold of 10
percent.