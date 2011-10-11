New Issue-Credit Suisse prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Credit Suisse
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Yield 2.963 pct
Reoffer price 99.451
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Payment Date October 18, 2011
Lead Manager(s) ABN, BayernLB, BBVA, Credit Suisse,
Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0692723553
