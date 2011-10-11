New Issue-GECC adds 350 mln NOK to 2016 bond

Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC)

Issue Amount 350 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 30, 2016

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 100.836

Reoffer price 100.836

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 18, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total 1.35 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0692629701

