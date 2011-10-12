Hana says no decision yet on renegotiating KEB deal

SEOUL Oct 12 Hana Financial Group
said on Wednesday it had yet to decide whether to renegotiate
its takeover deal of Korea Exchange Bank with Lone
Star, as it is awaiting the next legal steps by the U.S. private
equity group after a court verdict against it.
Lone Star was found guilty of rigging stock prices of a KEB
unit last week, clearing a legal uncertainty clouding the fund's
exit from South Korea, as regulators held off approval for the
$4.1 billion deal citing legal issues.
Lone Star has until Thursday to submit an appeal.
Market talk has swirled that Hana may seek to cut the
purchase price as KEB shares have plummeted sharply since the
transaction was agreed amid a global financial market rout.
"We haven't decided yet (on renegotiation) and we are
waiting to see whether (Lone Star) files an appeal or not," Hana
chairman Kim Seung-yu told Reuters by telephone on Wednesday.
Korean regulators plan to decide whether to approve Hana's
purchase of KEB after Lone Star's move on last week's verdict.
Lawyers for Lone Star were not immediately available for
comment.
Shares in Hana fell 0.7 percent and KEB advanced 0.9 percent
versus the broader market's 0.5 percent fall as of 0033
GMT.
