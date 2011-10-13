版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 13日 星期四 19:50 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Xunlei Ltd files to withdraw IPO plans

(Corrects company name in text)

OCT 13 - Oct 13 Xunlei Ltd: * Xunlei ltd files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing * Xunlei ltd says will not proceed at this time with the offering in light of

current capital markets condition

