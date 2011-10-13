UPDATE 1-Brigus Gold Q3 production rises

(Follows alerts)

Oct 13 Canada's Brigus Gold Corp said third-quarter gold production rose at its wholly-owned underground mine in Ontario.

Gold production at the company's Black Fox underground mine, located near Timmins in Ontario, rose 7 percent to 16,838 ounces from 15,688 ounces in the last quarter.

For the same period, the company processed 189,674 tonnes of gold at an average grade of 2.9 grams per tonne.

Mill throughput averaged 2,062 tonnes per day for the third quarter.

Shares of the company closed at C$1.14 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.