Boeing sees more Dreamliner orders, cancellations -exec

SEOUL Oct 18 Boeing said on Tuesday it
expected to see more cancellations for its 787 Dreamliner planes
as orders grow and the company goes through mitigation on
delivery delays, after China Eastern Airlines Corp's
decision to scrap an order for 24 of the aircraft.
"Frankly as we look forward, we expect to see the Dreamliner
order base increase, we expect to see more orders, we expect to
see more cancellations, especially as we go through mitigation
with our customers," Boeing's Vice President of Marketing Randy
Tinseth told a briefing.
