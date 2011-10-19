版本:
New Issue-IBRD prices $4.0 bln 2013 bond

October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount $4.0 billion

Maturity Date November 26, 2013

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.988

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date October 26, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Daiwa & RBC Capital

Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US459058CB79

