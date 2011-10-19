New Issue-EDC prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond

Oct 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date October 26, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.696
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 26.9 bp
over the 1.0 pct September 2016 UST
Payment Date October 26, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan & RBC Capital
Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosd
ISIN US30216BCS97
