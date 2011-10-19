New Issue-EDC prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond

Oct 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date October 26, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.696

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 26.9 bp

over the 1.0 pct September 2016 UST

Payment Date October 26, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan & RBC Capital

Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosd

ISIN US30216BCS97

Data supplied by International Insider.