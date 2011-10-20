UPDATE 1-ITT Educational ups 2011 profit outlook

Oct 20 ITT Educational Services Inc's
new student enrollment fell 14 percent in the July-September
quarter, but the for-profit college chain raised its full-year
profit outlook.
The company said its 2011 internal goal for earnings was
$10.40-$10.60 per share, up from its prior view of $10-$10.50 a
share.
On Wednesday, ITT's bigger rival Apollo Group said
new student sign-ups slid for a fifth straight quarter, but
signalled it was turning a corner and forecast growth for that
metric from its current quarter.
ITT's third-quarter net income was $67.3 million, or $2.48 a
share, compared with $93.2 million, or $2.82 a share, a year
ago.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $360.6 million.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of $2.28 a
share on revenue of $360.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total student enrollment fell 10 percent to 79,219 as of
Sept. 30.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)