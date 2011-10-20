版本:
New Issue-IADB prices $500 mln 2041 bond

October 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Inter American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 28, 2041

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.753

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date October 27, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Global Dedt

programme

