New Issue-IADB prices $500 mln 2041 bond

October 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Inter American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 28, 2041
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.753
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date October 27, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Global Dedt
programme
