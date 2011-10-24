版本:
2011年 10月 24日

Interpark picked as preferred bidder for iMarketKorea -report

SEOUL Oct 24 Online shopping mall operator Interpark has been named the preferred bidder for Samsung Group's procurement arm iMarketKorea Inc , a media report said, beating private equity firms such as MBK Partners.

MoneyToday reported on Monday that Samsung Group's nine affiliates, which own a 58.7 percent stake in the firm, plan to hold a board meeting to approve the selection.

A spokesman at Interpark said the firm was looking into the report.

(Reporting by Jumin Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

