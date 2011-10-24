Julius Baer hires Leung from Goldman as North Asia CEO

SINGAPORE Oct 24 Julius Baer Gruppe AG
on Monday said former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
banker Kaven Leung will be its CEO for North Asia from April 19
next year. He will also be the Swiss private bank's deputy CEO
for Asia.
Leung was previously co-head of Goldman's Asian private
banking business.
"With this latest move Julius Baer continues its ambitious
growth strategy in Asia," the Swiss bank said in a statement.
Julius Baer earlier this year got a representative office
licence in Shanghai from the China Banking Regulatory
Commission. It also took over Macquarie Group's private banking
portfolio in Asia.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Saeed Azhar)