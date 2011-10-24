New Issue-Sun Hung Kai Properties prices $500 mln 2016 bond

UPDATE 2-Honda, Hitachi Automotive to form EV motor joint venture
* Analyst: High tech costs require more industry tie-ups (Adds details of partnership, analyst comments)
October 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Markets) Ltd
Guarantor Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date November 02, 2016
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.901
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct September 30, 2011 UST
Payment Date November 02, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Hong kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Analyst: High tech costs require more industry tie-ups (Adds details of partnership, analyst comments)
LONDON, Feb 7 European financial markets struggled with growing economic and political concerns on Tuesday as the euro neared its biggest fall this year and bond yield spreads over Germany reaching the widest in several years.
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)