New Issue-Sun Hung Kai Properties prices $500 mln 2016 bond

October 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Markets) Ltd

Guarantor Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date November 02, 2016

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.901

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct September 30, 2011 UST

Payment Date November 02, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Hong kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.