WRAPUP 1-Aaron's, Rent-A-Center Q3 profits top Street

Oct 24 Furniture and appliance rental company
Aaron's Inc and rival Rent-A-Center Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly profits as more U.S. consumers
preferred to rent, rather than buy products in a weak economy.
Rental companies -- that allow customers to own products
after they complete all payments over an agreed term -- had
benefited from the recession as cash-strapped consumers rented
items they could no longer afford to buy.
KEY POINTS: Aaron's Inc Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $485.2 mln $483 mln $452.2 mln
Net income $28 mln -- $26.2 mln
GAAP EPS $0.36 $0.30 $0.32
Adjusted EPS -- -- --
KEY POINTS: Rent-A-Center Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $704.3 mln $732.0 mln $664.6 mln
Net income $31.2 mln -- $40.5 mln
GAAP EPS $0.52 -- $0.62
Adjusted EPS $0.60 $0.58 $0.62
* Atlanta-based Aaron's sees fourth-quarter revenue,
excluding franchisees, of about $520 million, slightly above
analysts' estimates. Meanwhile, Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center
forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $731-$746 million, largely
above estimates of $732 million.
* Rent-A-Center forecast fourth-quarter profit of 78-84
cents a share, while analysts had expected 82 cents a share.
Aaron's projected fourth-quarter earnings of 41-45 cents a
share. Analysts had expected 44 cents a share.
* Sales in Aaron's stores open at least a year rose 5.3
percent, while Rent-A-Center's comparable store sales rose 2
percent.
* Aaron's shares were down 4 percent at $27.23 in extended
trade on Monday, while those of Rent-A-Center were flat at
$32.21.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)