WRAPUP 1-Aaron's, Rent-A-Center Q3 profits top Street

 (Follows alerts)	
 Oct 24 Furniture and appliance rental company
Aaron's Inc and rival Rent-A-Center Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly profits as more U.S. consumers
preferred to rent, rather than buy products in a weak economy.	
 Rental companies -- that allow customers to own products
after they complete all payments over an agreed term -- had
benefited from the recession as cash-strapped consumers rented
items they could no longer afford to buy.	
     	
 KEY POINTS: Aaron's Inc    Q3 2011     I/B/E/S     Q3 2010
  Revenue                $485.2 mln  $483 mln    $452.2 mln
  Net income             $28 mln     --          $26.2 mln
  GAAP EPS               $0.36       $0.30       $0.32
  Adjusted EPS           --          --          --
	
 KEY POINTS: Rent-A-Center  Q3 2011     I/B/E/S     Q3 2010
  Revenue                $704.3 mln  $732.0 mln  $664.6 mln
  Net income             $31.2 mln   --          $40.5 mln
  GAAP EPS               $0.52       --          $0.62
  Adjusted EPS           $0.60       $0.58       $0.62
 	

 * Atlanta-based Aaron's sees fourth-quarter revenue,
excluding franchisees, of about $520 million, slightly above
analysts' estimates. Meanwhile, Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center
forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $731-$746 million, largely
above estimates of $732 million.
 * Rent-A-Center forecast fourth-quarter profit of 78-84
cents a share, while analysts had expected 82 cents a share.
Aaron's projected fourth-quarter earnings of 41-45 cents a
share. Analysts had expected 44 cents a share. 
 * Sales in Aaron's stores open at least a year rose 5.3
percent, while Rent-A-Center's comparable store sales rose 2
percent.
 * Aaron's shares were down 4 percent at $27.23 in extended
trade on Monday, while those of Rent-A-Center were flat at
$32.21. 

 (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)

