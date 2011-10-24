UPDATE 1-Alliant Energy sees Q3 impact from RMT unit issues

(Follows alerts)
Oct 24 Alliant Energy Corp expects to
record losses of about 9 cents a share in the third quarter
related to a problem at its RMT unit, but said it still sees
full-year earnings coming in within its previously issued
forecast range.
The company said problems with a subcontractor at RMT, which
provides environment-friendly energy solutions, has led to
"significant additional costs" to the unit. The subsidiary has
filed suit against the subcontractor, the company said.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.37 a share in
third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alliant had previously guided for 2011 profits of
$2.75-$3.00 per share.
The company's shares closed at $41.77 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian)