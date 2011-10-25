New Issue-IADB prices 500 mln NOK 2015 bond

October 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date November 08, 2015

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.8

Payment Date November 08, 2011

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.625 pct, (1.4 selling) &

(0.225 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

