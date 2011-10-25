UPDATE 1-RF Micro Q2 beats, shares rise

Oct 25 Chipmaker RF Micro Devices Inc
posted quarterly results ahead of market view helped by a strong
demand for its 3G/4G cellular products, sending its shares up 4
percent in extended trade.
For the third quarter the company expects revenue of $250
million, ahead of analysts' expectation of $247.3 million,
according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Our newest design wins set up continued dollar content
expansion in both smartphones and 3G entry handsets," Chief
Executive Bob Bruggeworth said in a statement.
The company, whose chips are used by cellphone makers such
as Nokia and Motorola Mobility , is moving
from low-margin cellular transceivers towards high-margin
PowerSmart power platform that delivers multiband, multi-mode
coverage for all cellular air interface standards.
For the second quarter the company earned $14.3 million, or
$0.05 per share, compared with $35.4 million, or 13 cents a
share, last year.
Excluding special items the company, which competes with
Anadigics , TriQuint Semiconductor and Skyworks
Solutions Inc , earned 11 cents a year while analysts
were expecting 9 cents a share.
Quarterly sales of $243.8 million beat estimates of $227.3
million, helped by share gains in cellular handsets and
smartphones.
Shares of the company rose 4 percent to $7.47 in extended
trade. They closed at $7.20.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)