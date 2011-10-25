UPDATE 1-RF Micro Q2 beats, shares rise

Oct 25 Chipmaker RF Micro Devices Inc posted quarterly results ahead of market view helped by a strong demand for its 3G/4G cellular products, sending its shares up 4 percent in extended trade.

For the third quarter the company expects revenue of $250 million, ahead of analysts' expectation of $247.3 million, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our newest design wins set up continued dollar content expansion in both smartphones and 3G entry handsets," Chief Executive Bob Bruggeworth said in a statement.

The company, whose chips are used by cellphone makers such as Nokia and Motorola Mobility , is moving from low-margin cellular transceivers towards high-margin PowerSmart power platform that delivers multiband, multi-mode coverage for all cellular air interface standards.

For the second quarter the company earned $14.3 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with $35.4 million, or 13 cents a share, last year.

Excluding special items the company, which competes with Anadigics , TriQuint Semiconductor and Skyworks Solutions Inc , earned 11 cents a year while analysts were expecting 9 cents a share.

Quarterly sales of $243.8 million beat estimates of $227.3 million, helped by share gains in cellular handsets and smartphones.

Shares of the company rose 4 percent to $7.47 in extended trade. They closed at $7.20. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)