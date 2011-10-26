CH Robinson shares fall after Q3 revenue miss

Oct 26 Shares of C. H. Robinson Worldwide
fell 7 percent in pre-market trading, a day after the
biggest logistics provider in the United States posted third
quarter revenue that missed Wall Street expectations and warned
of a weak trucking market.
Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to "neutral" from
"buy," citing slow growth prospects. The brokerage also cuts its
price target on the stock to $76 from $84.
On Tuesday, CH Robinson said margins at its transportation
segment fell and pricing growth has moderated.
On a conference call, company executives were cautious on
margins for the rest of the year but said volume in the first
few weeks of the fourth quarter were better than the previous
quarter.
CH Robinson's shares fell 7 percent to $69.97 before the
bell on Wednesday. They closed at $74.88 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)