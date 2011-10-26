CH Robinson shares fall after Q3 revenue miss

Oct 26 Shares of C. H. Robinson Worldwide fell 7 percent in pre-market trading, a day after the biggest logistics provider in the United States posted third quarter revenue that missed Wall Street expectations and warned of a weak trucking market.

Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy," citing slow growth prospects. The brokerage also cuts its price target on the stock to $76 from $84.

On Tuesday, CH Robinson said margins at its transportation segment fell and pricing growth has moderated.

On a conference call, company executives were cautious on margins for the rest of the year but said volume in the first few weeks of the fourth quarter were better than the previous quarter.

CH Robinson's shares fell 7 percent to $69.97 before the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $74.88 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)