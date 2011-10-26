版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 26日 星期三 22:20 BJT

New Issue-IBRD adds 150 mln stg to 2013 bond

October 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (World Bank)(IBRD)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 10, 2013

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.79

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2013 UKT

Payment Date November 3, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.2 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0556054327

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐