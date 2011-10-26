New Issue-IBRD adds 150 mln stg to 2013 bond

October 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (World Bank)(IBRD)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date December 10, 2013
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.79
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2013 UKT
Payment Date November 3, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.2 billion sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0556054327
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)