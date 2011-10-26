UPDATE 1-Skechers Q3 profit beats, shares up

* Q3 EPS $0.08 vs est $0.01

* Q3 revenue down 25 pct to $412.2 mln

* Shares up 5 pct in after-mkt trade (Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Skechers USA Inc posted a much better-than-expected quarterly profit as it carefully managed inventories to counter a sharp decline in demand for its once-popular toning shoes.

July-September net income fell to $8.3 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with $36.4 million, or 74 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales fell 25 percent to $412.2 million.

On an adjusted basis, the shoemaker earned 8 cents a share, while analysts expected the company to earn 1 cent a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The decrease in revenue is primarily attributable to ... the decline in higher priced toning footwear and lower-than-expected sales across many of other Skechers footwear lines," Chief Financial Officer David Weinberg said in a statement.

Shares of Manhattan Beach, California-based company were trading up at $15.02 in extended trading on Wednesday. They closed at $14.23 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)