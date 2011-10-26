UPDATE 1-Skechers Q3 profit beats, shares up

* Q3 EPS $0.08 vs est $0.01
* Q3 revenue down 25 pct to $412.2 mln
* Shares up 5 pct in after-mkt trade
Oct 26 Skechers USA Inc posted a much
better-than-expected quarterly profit as it carefully managed
inventories to counter a sharp decline in demand for its
once-popular toning shoes.
July-September net income fell to $8.3 million, or 17 cents
a share, compared with $36.4 million, or 74 cents a share, a
year ago.
Sales fell 25 percent to $412.2 million.
On an adjusted basis, the shoemaker earned 8 cents a share,
while analysts expected the company to earn 1 cent a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The decrease in revenue is primarily attributable to ...
the decline in higher priced toning footwear and
lower-than-expected sales across many of other Skechers footwear
lines," Chief Financial Officer David Weinberg said in a
statement.
Shares of Manhattan Beach, California-based company were
trading up at $15.02 in extended trading on Wednesday. They
closed at $14.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)